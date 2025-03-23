Video shows moments before Miami hit-and-run rollover that killed 1 person, injured 4 other people

New surveillance video shows the moment a car pummeled through a group of people standing at a Miami bus stop this weekend, killing one person and injuring four others.

What remains of the bus stop on NW 54th St. 17th Ave. after the Saturday morning crash is shattered glass on the sidewalk and a small memorial placed next to it to honor the person who was killed.

The video from the Chevron gas station next to the bus stop shows the moment when a black Mercedes and a white pickup truck appeared to be driving in the same lane when the Mercedes hopped onto the sidewalk before it barreled into a group of people.

CBS News Miami chose to stop the video before the moment of impact due to its graphic nature.

Miami Police said all five victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. At last check, police said one person remains in critical condition and three others are stable.

CBS News Miami spoke to one man who saw the accident when it happened.

"I'm so scared," said Diben Ramandiagl. "The car hit them and flipped over it, as you can see over there, and a lot of people called 911."

Police are still investigating the hit-and-run crash and they're asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.