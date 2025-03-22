Person dead, 4 others hospitalized after hit-and-run leads to rollover crash in Liberty City, Miami Police say

One person is dead and four other people were hospitalized following a rollover crash in northwestern Miami on Saturday morning, officials said.

Just after 9:05 a.m., the City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of an accident involving multiple people near NW 54th St. 17th Ave. in the Liberty City neighborhood.

On arrival, crews found a single-car accident with one person trapped inside the vehicle, another who was ejected from the vehicle and multiple pedestrians who were struck by the vehicle. First responders immediately upgraded the crash to a "mass casualty incident" to dispatch additional resources to the scene, including the Miami Technical Rescue Team (TRT), Miami Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami.

Firefighters began triage and other treatment efforts as they took six patients who were involved in the crash to seek medical attention.

The TRT stabilized the car and then extricated the trapped woman using hydraulic tools before bringing her to the paramedics, who took her to the hospital.

Miami Fire Rescue said a total of five people were taken to Ryder Trauma Center and Jackson Memorial Hospital: two people were in extremely critical condition and the remaining three ranged from serious to stable condition. The sixth person was evaluated on the scene but refused treatment or to be taken to the hospital.

Miami Police told CBS News Miami that one person has since died and that the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Traffic Homicide detectives are searching for the person responsible and continuing their investigation surrounding the circumstances of the crash.