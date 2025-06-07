Video shows moments man opens fire at Lauderhill apartment complex, sending 2 teens to hospital

A new video shows the moments a man opened fire at a Lauderhill apartment complex, sending two teenage boys to the hospital earlier this week.

Kurt Cranston Broward Sheriff's Office

On Saturday, the Lauderhill Police Department announced that they had arrested and charged 33-year-old Kurt Cranston for Wednesday afternoon's shooting, where 16-year-old Shiraj Reid and his 17-year-old friend were injured.

Both Reid and his friend were treated at Broward Health Medical Center and are expected to survive.

Cranston is currently in custody at the Broward County Main Jail, where he faces two attempted murder charges — one for each teen.

A dangerous start to summer break

Around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, Lauderhill Police responded to the Casavita II apartments on 2041 NW 43rd Terr., regarding a ShotSpotter notification of 12 gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they found the first victim located in the roadway of Northwest 43rd Terrace and the second found in the back parking lot, both later identified as Reid and his friend.

Investigators obtained surveillance video that showed Cranston walking on the north side of the apartment complex's leasing office with a firearm tucked under his armpit before turning the corner, pointing his weapon toward a "group of males" sitting in the courtyard south of the leasing office, and opening fire.

According to Lauderhill Police, Cranston said his motive stemmed from a prior incident involving the victims on June 1, where he claimed to have "feared for his life." Police did not provide further details on the incident but are currently investigating his claims.

Cranston was arrested and booked into the BSO Main Jail on Friday.