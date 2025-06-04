2 teens injured in Lauderhill apartment complex shooting, officials say

Two teenagers were injured in a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Lauderhill.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of NW 43rd Terrace.

According to officials, Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported two teen boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, to Broward Health Medical Center. Both are in stable condition.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police officers walking near a playground area inside the complex. Another section was cordoned off with yellow police crime scene tape.

Police said the motive behind the shooting is currently unknown and that there is no known suspect at this time.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to immediately contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).