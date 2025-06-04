Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens injured in Lauderhill apartment complex shooting, officials say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Two children shot at Lauderhill apartment complex, police say
Two children shot at Lauderhill apartment complex, police say 01:09

Two teenagers were injured in a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Lauderhill.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of NW 43rd Terrace.

According to officials, Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported two teen boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, to Broward Health Medical Center. Both are in stable condition.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police officers walking near a playground area inside the complex. Another section was cordoned off with yellow police crime scene tape.

Police said the motive behind the shooting is currently unknown and that there is no known suspect at this time.

The investigation remains active. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to immediately contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.