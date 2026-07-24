Global Empowerment Mission's historic Venezuela earthquake relief efforts continue one month after deadly disaster

It's been one month since back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela left thousands of people dead and thousands more injured.

Search and rescue crews from around the world, including here in South Florida, raced to the devastated South American country to help in the aftermath.

And Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), which is based in Doral, has reached a historic milestone. It has led what is believed to be the largest private-public humanitarian response ever coordinated for a natural disaster in Venezuela's modern history.

GEM has built an unprecedented humanitarian bridge between the United States and Venezuela through partnerships with I Love Venezuela Foundation, the United States Department of State, government officials, corporate partners, airlines, military assets and thousands of volunteers.

GEM officials said that since launching the emergency response, the organization established one of the most extensive humanitarian logistics operations in the organization's history.

Volunteers assemble, sort and pack donations bound for Venezuela as relief organizations work to deliver emergency supplies after two major earthquakes hit northern Venezuela, at the Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Miami, Florida, on June 25, 2026. CHANDAN KHANNA /AFP via Getty Images

"This response represents what is possible when compassion, logistics, and trusted partnerships come together," Founder and President of Global Empowerment Mission Michael Capponi said in a statement. "Working alongside our longtime partner I Love Venezuela Foundation, with the support of the U.S. Department of State, corporations, volunteers, and local leaders, we have demonstrated that humanitarian aid can move with incredible speed, transparency, and impact. This is only the beginning. Our commitment to the people of Venezuela will continue long after the headlines fade."

How GEM's efforts have helped since the deadly Venezuela earthquakes

Here's how GEM's efforts have helped earthquake victims since the disaster struck Venezuela:

Overall humanitarian response:

2,433 pallets of humanitarian aid have been delivered

$12,025,760.68 in humanitarian assistance has been delivered

3,175,527 pounds of relief supplies transported

1,440.40 metric tons of humanitarian cargo

24 humanitarian cargo aircraft

55 shipping containers in transit

5 military landing craft supporting operations

Inside the Global Empowerment Mission, a nonprofit aid organization headquartered near Miami, Florida. October 2025. CBS News

Relief supplies delivered:

59,820 GEM Family Necessity Kits

92 generators

20,373 cases of baby supplies, including diapers and wipes

3,990 cases of shelter supplies, including tents, tarps, cots, and sleeping bags

14,148 cases of bottled water

10,506 cases of beverages, including Gatorade, Ensure, and coconut water

4,463 cases of medical supplies

People served during historic humanitarian effort:

228,273 individuals received food and hydration assistance

131,360 individuals received essential non-food relief items

The response in South Florida after the deadly earthquakes in Venezuela was immediate.

Thousands of volunteers made their way to GEM's headquarters in Doral and worked around the clock to collect, sort, package and prepare emergency relief supplies while aircraft, cargo vessels, containers and military transport assets carried the much-needed aid directly to affected areas.

GEM now expanding into second phase of earthquake response

GEM said that while its emergency relief efforts will continue, it's now expanding into its second phase of response to focus on the long-term recovery efforts through continued humanitarian aid, initiatives to help the devastated areas rebuild, and cash assistance programs that are designed to help restore the local economy and help families.

A woman carries a box of food bearing the flag of the United States of America, donated to the victims of the earthquake in Caraballeda, La Guaira (Venezuela), on July 21, 2026, nearly a month after the June 24 earthquakes. The number of people killed in the powerful dual Venezuela earthquakes last month rose to 5,278, according to official figures updated on July 20, 2026. Maryorin Mendez /AFP via Getty Images

"The first month proved what can be accomplished when the world comes together," Capponi added. "Now begins the equally important work of recovery. We intend to remain alongside the Venezuelan people for as long as it takes."

According to GEM, the catastrophic earthquakes are estimated to have caused about $19.6 billion in direct damage, according to reports.