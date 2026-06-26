CBS Miami, Neighbors 4 Neighbors and GEM team up for Venezuela earthquake relief drive

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CBS Miami and Neighbors 4 Neighbors are partnering with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to launch an emergency relief campaign for families impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

The initiative, called Hope 4 Venezuela, is collecting both monetary donations and essential supplies to help communities affected by the disaster.

The campaign is accepting non-perishable food, hygiene products, baby items and clothing, with donated goods being collected at Global Empowerment Mission's distribution center in Doral, located at 1850 NW 84th Ave., Suite 100.

Financial donations can be made through the Neighbors 4 Neighbors website or by using the QR code featured on CBS Miami broadcasts and the station's social media platforms.

The relief effort builds on a longstanding partnership between CBS Miami and Neighbors 4 Neighbors, which have worked together on numerous disaster response initiatives.

"For decades, CBS Miami, in partnership with Neighbors 4 Neighbors, has worked tirelessly to help communities affected by tragedy. Now our brothers and sisters in Venezuela need our help," said CBS Miami Vice President/News Director Miguel Fernandez. "We ask our South Florida community to come together in this time of need to help those affected in Venezuela."

Neighbors 4 Neighbors President and CEO Katy Meagher said: "For more than 34 years, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has stood beside communities during times of crisis, providing hope, resources and support when they are needed most."

For more information about the Hope 4 Venezuela campaign or to make a donation, visit Neighbors 4 Neighbors.