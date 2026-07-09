Organization warns of public health emergency in Venezuela after 38 hospitals damaged in earthquakes last month

A humanitarian organization is warning of a public health emergency in Venezuela following a pair of deadly earthquakes last month.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) reports that at least 38 hospitals were damaged in the disaster, leaving medical staff to rely on emergency tents that are struggling to fill the gaps in care.

"People with chronic conditions — whether it's asthma, hypertension, diabetes — are coming to them because they don't have access to health services," said Rafael Velasquez Garcia, the IRC's emergency response lead.

Velasquez Garcia noted that Venezuela's healthcare system was already strained before the earthquakes, and there are early indications of disease transmission.

"From talking to doctors on the ground, they've already reported a spike in respiratory infections," Velasquez Garcia said. "They told me they are worried about dengue when it comes to the necessity to start vector control as soon as possible."

The IRC estimates that in some of the most severely impacted areas, there is only one healthcare worker available for every 1,700 people. Doctors are also concerned that victims may face long-term health complications stemming from stress and trauma, according to the organization.

The IRC advises that those seeking to assist should provide cash donations to reputable organizations, which can track daily needs on the ground and purchase supplies in bulk.