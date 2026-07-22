Thousands of Venezuela earthquake victims continue to rely on aid from South Florida 1 month after the disaster

Nearly one month after twin earthquakes devastated parts of Venezuela, daily life remains a struggle for the thousands impacted by the disaster.

The official death toll has reached 5,300, though tens of thousands of people are still reported missing.

In La Guaira, one of the hardest-hit areas, displaced residents continue to rely on the World Central Kitchen for essential food.

Chef Olivier de Belleroche, speaking from Venezuela to CBS News Miami, said the organization is producing 22,000 hot meals and 13,000 sandwiches daily.

To date, the non-profit has served one million meals, with some deliveries sent directly to the sites of collapsed buildings where survivors continue to search for the remains of their loved ones.

"They still have a lot of families waiting for their beloved ones," de Belleroche said.

As international search-and-rescue crews have largely returned home, de Belleroche noted the increased difficulty for those remaining on the ground. "There is less help on the ground, but that makes the work harder for them," he said.

In Doral, the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is managing an ongoing relief operation, collecting and preparing donations for shipment to the affected region.

"We have helped 145,000 people. We've had over 2,000 pallets arrive," said GEM's Billy Richardson.

Despite these efforts, the scale of the disaster has created long-term needs that remain largely unmet. Richardson emphasized that the recovery process will likely take years.

"The need over there is going to be really great for years," Richardson said, adding that current donations of canned proteins and vegetables remain a critical priority.