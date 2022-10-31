Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean but no threat expected for Florida, mainland US
MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean Sea and was expected to move towards Central America.
Forecasters said the storm could strengthen further into a hurricane but is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the mainland U.S.
As of 11 a.m., Lisa was moving west at 14 miles per hour with winds of 40 mph, the hurricane center said.
The storm was 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, according to national forecasters.
Lisa could bring up to 2 inches of precipitation to areas in the Caribbean, including Haiti, the Cayman Islands and the Dominican Republic, the hurricane center said.
The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for Jamaica as the slow moving system trekked westward.
