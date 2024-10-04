Watch CBS News
Tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico will bring heavy rain to South Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - It was a wet start across parts of South Florida on Friday morning with scattered showers producing some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

In the afternoon some storms will be possible. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s and it will feel like upper 90s and 100s.

Spotty storms will be possible on Saturday but the chance of rain will increase Sunday into early next week due to the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Numerous to widespread storms will be possible with the threat of flooding Sunday through early next week. The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team has issued NEXT Alerts for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to the potential for heavy rain and flooding.

Heavy rain is on the way. NEXT Weather

The National Hurricane Center is giving the system in the Gulf of Mexico a medium potential (40% chance) for development. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern or south-central Gulf of Mexico this weekend and gradual development is possible as the low moves slowly eastward or northeastward.

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical or subtropical depression or storm could form during the early to middle part of next week if the low remains separate from a frontal boundary that is forecast to extend across the Gulf of Mexico next week. Regardless of development, all the deep tropical moisture associated with this system will bring heavy rain and the potential for flooding to South Florida. 

