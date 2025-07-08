Triple digit "feels like" temps in South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day for South Florida.

Tuesday got to a warm start with temperatures in the low 80s across Miami-Dade and Broward. In the afternoon, highs will climb to near 90 degrees, but it will feel like the upper 90s and low 100s when the humidity is factored in. Hydrate early and often with water throughout the day as heat index values climb to around 102.

While there is a 20% chance for afternoon storms, these will mostly remain inland and over the Everglades.

For those planning to beat the heat at the beach, the rip current risk is low but the UV index is extreme. There are no marine alerts for boaters today.

Keep the umbrella nearby for the back half of the week as a disturbance brings scattered showers and storms beginning Thursday. The National Weather Service said there is a 60% chance of rain on Thursday and a 50% chance on Friday through the weekend.

