Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins urges Trump to reinstate TPS for Venezuelans after Maduro's capture

Newly elected Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins said Saturday that the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro represents a long-awaited moment of hope for South Florida's Venezuelan community, while urging President Donald Trump to immediately reinstate Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans living in the U.S.

In a statement Saturday, Higgins said the developments in Venezuela have prompted celebration and strong emotions across Miami, home to one of the largest Venezuelan populations in the country. She described the moment as historic for families who fled Maduro's rule and have waited decades for signs of political change.

"Last night's developments in Venezuela have prompted celebration and strong emotions within our community, particularly among our Venezuelan neighbors who have waited decades for a moment of hope," Higgins said.

Higgins said the City of Miami stands in solidarity with Venezuelans as residents gather in peaceful celebration, adding that local authorities are prepared to protect public safety and uphold civil liberties. She emphasized Miami's identity as a refuge for people fleeing authoritarian regimes.

At the same time, Higgins sharply criticized the earlier elimination of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans, saying the instability surrounding Maduro's capture underscores that the country remains unsafe for return. She called the decision to end TPS reckless and dangerous, arguing that conditions in Venezuela continue to pose serious risks.

"This is not just a matter of policy—it is a matter of basic human dignity and safety," Higgins said.

Higgins urged Mr. Trump to immediately reinstate TPS, saying Venezuelan residents have built lives in Miami, contributed to the local economy and community, and deserve protection while Venezuela works toward stability and democratic restoration.

"Miami has always been a beacon of hope for those fleeing oppression. We will continue to stand with our Venezuelan community, today and in the days ahead," Higgins added.

Higgins said the city will continue to stand with its Venezuelan residents in the days ahead, as regional and international leaders react to the rapidly evolving situation following Maduro's removal from power.

Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans

Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, allowed eligible Venezuelans already in the U.S. to live and work legally due to unsafe conditions in their home country. The designation was first granted under the Biden administration in 2021 and later expanded, citing Venezuela's political instability, humanitarian crisis and lack of basic services.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration moved to end TPS protections for Venezuelans, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism from immigration advocates and South Florida leaders. The change means thousands of Venezuelans could lose work authorization and face potential deportation once protections expire, unless TPS is reinstated or extended by the Department of Homeland Security.