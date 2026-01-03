South Florida leaders praise Trump after Venezuela's Maduro is captured; Cuba and Colombia push back

South Florida and international leaders reacted swiftly Saturday after President Donald Trump said Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was captured and flown out of Venezuela following U.S. military action.

Trump announced the development in an early-morning Truth Social post, saying the United States had carried out "a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader," with U.S. law enforcement involved. He did not specify how Maduro was captured or which agencies participated. Trump said additional details would be released during an 11 a.m. ET press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Maduro has been under indictment in the U.S. since 2020 on narcoterrorism charges.

Mario Diaz-Balart

In an X post, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart called the operation an example of decisive leadership and framed Maduro as a long-standing national security threat to the United States.

Diaz-Balart said the Maduro regime had fueled drug trafficking into the U.S., enabled violent criminal organizations such as Tren de Aragua and the Cartel de los Soles, kidnapped Americans, and aligned itself with U.S. adversaries including Iran, China, Russia, Cuba, Hezbollah and Hamas. He praised Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. armed forces for what he described as resolute action after years of inaction.

Today's action, ordered by President Trump, is what decisive leadership truly looks like. Our country has faced an unprecedented national security threat from the illegitimate Maduro regime. Unabetted for years, Maduro has sent drugs into our country, killing an untold number of… — Mario Díaz-Balart (@MarioDB) January 3, 2026

Carlos Gimenez

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez thanked Trump for what he described as strong leadership and applauded U.S. service members involved in the operation.

Gimenez called the military action "stellar" and credited American forces for carrying it out successfully.

"Thank you President Trump for your leadership & resolve and to our brave service members who have conducted a stellar military operation," Gimenez said in a statement.

Maria Elvira Salazar

U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar declared an end to what she called the "narco-terror" imposed by the Maduro regime.

Salazar credited Trump and Rubio with restoring hope for Venezuela's future and said the country's rightful leaders should now move to rebuild the nation and restore freedom. She framed the moment as a broader turning point for the hemisphere, closing her statement with "¡Viva la libertad!"

The narco-terror imposed by the Maduro regime is over, thanks to the leadership of @POTUS and @SecRubio.



Now it’s time for the rightful leaders of Venezuela to restore freedom and rebuild the nation.



Tonight, a new cry of freedom echoes across the hemisphere: loud, clear, and… — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) January 3, 2026

Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a South Florida native, rejected Maduro's legitimacy outright, saying Maduro is not Venezuela's president and does not represent a lawful government.

Rubio described Maduro as the head of the Cartel de los Soles, which he characterized as a narco-terror organization that has seized control of the country, and pointed to Maduro's U.S. indictment for drug trafficking into the United States.

Cuba and Colombia react to Maduro's capture

Leaders in Cuba and Colombia condemned the U.S. military action described by Mr. Trump, warning of regional instability and calling for international intervention and de-escalation.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez denounced the strikes as an urgent matter for the global community, accusing the United States of what he described as "state terrorism" against Venezuela and the broader region. In a statement posted on social media, Díaz-Canel said Cuba demands an immediate international response, warning that Latin America's long-standing designation as a "zone of peace" was under direct assault.

#Cuba denuncia y demanda URGENTE reacción de la comunidad internacional contra criminal ataque de E.U a #Venezuela. Nuestra #ZonaDePaz está siendo brutalmente asaltada. Terrorismo de Estado contra el bravo pueblo venezolano y contra Nuestra América.



Patria o Muerte ¡Venceremos! — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 3, 2026

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said his government was observing the situation with "deep concern" following reports of explosions and unusual aerial activity in Venezuela. Petro emphasized Colombia's commitment to the United Nations Charter, including respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Petro said Colombia rejects any unilateral military action that could escalate tensions or endanger civilians, calling instead for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomatic engagement. He added that Colombia has implemented preventive measures to protect civilians and maintain stability along the Colombian-Venezuelan border, while remaining prepared to address potential humanitarian or migratory impacts in coordination with local authorities and international organizations.

Colombia's Foreign Ministry, Petro said, will keep diplomatic channels open and push for objective verification of events through multilateral and regional forums, reiterating that peace, international law and the protection of human life must prevail over armed confrontation.