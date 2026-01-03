Joy, tears and chants of "freedom" as Venezuelans in South Florida react to Nicolas Maduro's capture

Venezuelans in South Florida poured into the streets of Doral early Saturday, celebrating what many called a historic turning point for their country after President Nicolas Maduro was removed from power, according to President Donald Trump.

Celebrations erupted outside El Arepazo restaurant, a longtime gathering spot for the Venezuelan community, where people hugged, sang and waved flags as the sun came up.

Chants of "Libertad" echoed through the area as crowds sang both the U.S. and Venezuelan national anthems, marking a moment many said they had waited decades to see.

Venezuelans in Doral react with emotion and relief

Demonstrators told CBS News Miami the moment felt less like an act of war and more like an act of freedom. Many said they now feel a renewed sense of hope, and even relief, about the possibility of safely returning to Venezuela to see family members still living there.

"It means that they waited so many years for a chance at freedom and it's finally here," one man said. "It's 26 years of waiting for a better Venezuela, and now they're going to be able to go back and enjoy it with their families."

Doral is home to one of the largest Venezuelan populations in the United States, and the emotion on display reflected years of displacement under the governments of Hugo Chavez and Maduro. Families gathered across generations, including children who were born in the U.S., many holding signs and Venezuelan flags, taking in what they described as a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

"This means everything, since the moment I was born we lived under an abusive dictatorship," said Valeria, a young demonstrator. "I feel so lucky and privileged to be out in the street, whereas people back home in Caracas are scared for their lives."

Valeria said she and her family will have to wait "years" before considering visiting or moving back to Venezuela: "the damage is almost irreparable, we'll have to wait a long time."

"This feels like the light at the end of the tunnel," she added.

While President Trump has taken credit for the operation, many Venezuelans on the ground said their focus was less on U.S. politics and more on what comes next for their homeland.

Trump says Maduro was captured and flown out of Venezuela

Earlier Saturday, Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Maduro and his wife were "captured and flown out of the country," as he confirmed U.S. military strikes in Venezuela.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader," Trump wrote, adding that U.S. law enforcement agencies were involved, though he did not specify which ones or how the operation unfolded.

Maduro was indicted in a U.S. court in 2020 on charges related to alleged narcoterrorism.

For many Venezuelans celebrating in Doral, the legal and political questions surrounding the operation took a back seat to the emotional weight of the moment. Several said that while they would have been fearful to protest openly in Caracas, they felt safe expressing their emotions in the U.S., citing freedom of speech protections.

As the morning continued, elected officials and community leaders began arriving at the scene, while crowds lingered, taking photos, embracing loved ones and reflecting on what they called a new chapter for Venezuela.