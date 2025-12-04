Three men face up to life in prison after stealing sneakers worth thousands from Florida, Georgia malls

Three men could spend up to life in prison for stealing thousands of dollars worth of sneakers, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Herbert Davis III, Michael McCray and Tyron Howard were arrested on first and second-degree felony burglary charges in connection to the thefts.

Uthmeier said the men were masked when they burglarized various athletic footwear stores at Jensen Beach Mall on Oct. 21, a Georgia mall on Nov. 7 and a Daytona Beach mall on Nov. 17.

The men were seen on video climbing a ladder to reach the roof, then entered the store by cutting a hole in the ceiling. Hundreds of sneakers valued at over $70,000 were stolen, Uthmeier said. It wasn't clear which mall this happened at.

Charges include burglary of a structure causing over $1,000 in damage; grand theft causing damage over $1,000; possession of burglary tools; and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Uthmeier said the men could each face a maximum penalty of life in prison.