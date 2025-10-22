Thieves cut through Florida mall roof, steal hundreds of Nike sneakers from store, deputies say

Florida authorities are investigating what they describe as an elaborate rooftop sneaker heist at the Treasure Coast Mall, officials said.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the suspects cut their way through the concrete roof of the mall, which is near Port St. Lucie, and dropped into the Champs sporting goods store, where they stole hundreds of pairs of Nike sneakers.

Deputies said the stolen merchandise was bagged and thrown over the roof before being loaded into a getaway vehicle. Some of the stolen goods, however, were left behind.

Detectives investigating "sky-high sneaker thieves"

In a social media post, the sheriff's office referred to the suspects as "sky-high sneaker thieves" after the elaborate rooftop break-in.

"Not quite the Crown Jewels — but it's clear these sneaker thieves put the same time and effort into their crime. Now it's our detectives' turn to track them down," the agency wrote.

The post said the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigations Division is actively working the case.

Public asked to report suspicious activity

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in or around the mall between midnight and 8 a.m. Tuesday to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7060 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.