The 2025 Florida Legislative Session

This was week one for the 2025 Florida legislative session. And already this year, there is a markedly different tone in Tallahassee. And that includes fewer divisive social issues than previously. Jim goes one-on-one with Democratic State Senator Rosalind Osgood of Broward County about what she thinks is behind the changes.

Guest: State Sen. Rosalind Osgood/D- Broward County