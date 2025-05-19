Sweetwater's Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park residents fight to stay as vacate deadline arrives

Around 250 people still living at the Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater are facing the official deadline to vacate the property this Monday, months after a vacate order triggered protests, lawsuits and controversy over demolition practices.

Once home to more than 900 families, the mobile home park in Sweetwater has seen a steady exodus since residents were told in November 2024 that they could receive compensation if they left by the end of January of this year.

Li'l Abner demolition amid health concerns

Demolition at the site resumed in March, with residents and their attorneys saying the work was unsafe. That month, one trailer caught fire — and was torn down just four days later, raising red flags among those still living nearby.

"I'm sure they did not comply with all the regulations there is to manage asbestos," said in March resident Enrique Zelaya. "Most of these trailers are pre-1980 — 1977 — they're likely to have asbestos."

David Winker, the attorney representing remaining residents, filed a lawsuit against the park's owner and questioned the methods used in the demolition, claiming that protocols like water suppression, a key safeguard against airborne asbestos, were not being followed.

In late March, the company faces $108,466 in fines after asbestos was found in demolition debris. County officials tested 24 samples of debris from four homes that were demolished last year and found asbestos in some of the samples.

Owner, city of Sweetwater said demolition was legal

The Urban Group, which represents the property owner, said all work was done in compliance with Miami-Dade county regulations.

"We are committed to the continued safety of our community and began permitted demolition of vacated mobile homes today following the protocol required by the County," the firm said in a statement in March. "Demolition and cleanup will continue until the park is clear."

According to both Miami-Dade's Department of Environmental Protection and the City of Sweetwater, the park's owner had the necessary permit to proceed with demolition, including compliance with asbestos requirements. CBS News Miami reviewed a document dated March 13, 2025, showing that the demolition permit was granted.

Li'l Abner residents plead for compassion

While the paperwork may be in order, residents said the process has been heartless.

"They started working at 7 a.m., [and] I have asthma," said Amparo Albernas in March, who lived next to a trailer that was demolished. "There is no consideration for anybody."

"There are families, human beings still living here — please have some consideration," added Miguel Hernandez, another resident.

Despite lawsuits and pleas from residents, the final deadline to leave the property has now arrived.

As demolition continues, it is unclear where the remaining residents will go or whether further legal action will delay the clearing of the park.