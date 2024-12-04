Rough police takedown of woman at Sweetwater mobile home park sparks outrage

SWEETWATER - Tensions are running high at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park after cellphone video shows the rough takedown of a woman by police at the mobile park's management office Wednesday.

CBS News Miami has learned the woman, identified as Vivian Hernandez, was voicing her concerns about the redevelopment and ongoing demolition when she was taken to the ground.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, breach of peace, trespass and resisting arrest. The incident has further ignited the anger of residents already grappling with the looming displacement.

The park, home to roughly 900 families, is slated for redevelopment into rental housing.

Residents have been given notices to vacate by May 2025, with financial incentives offered for early departures, $14,000 for those who leave by January 31, $7,000 by April 30, and $3,000 after that.

Despite these offers, many residents, some of whom have lived there for decades, are protesting what they see as unfair treatment and an abrupt upheaval of their lives.

Emotions escalated as demolition of some homes began earlier this week.

CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister reported from the scene, describing debris scattered across the area and the pervasive smell of dust in the air.

Residents expressed shock at the demolition, which they claimed began without adequate warning.

"They only had a few months to get out of here for redevelopment," McAllister reported. "These people tell me they were not expecting this to happen today, and it's just causing further outrage."

The Sweetwater Police Department has not yet commented on the incident, but residents have vowed to continue their protests.

A demonstration is planned at the police department Wednesday evening, with residents saying they will show up "in droves" to demand answers and justice.

The management company overseeing the redevelopment told CBS News Miami that safety is their top priority and that they anticipate at least 50 tenants will accept the relocation package.

For many residents, however, the financial compensation is insufficient to cover the emotional and logistical challenges of uprooting their lives.

"We've lived here for decades. This isn't just a home. It's our community," one resident said.

Matt Rosenbaum, president of the Urban Group, a real estate consulting firm that issued the mass eviction notice said in a statement:

"Safety is our top priority as we begin the demolition of abandoned units in the mobile home park. We are managing the entire removal process, focusing on preventing vandalism, squatters and crime. There is absolutely no cost to tenants for the demolition. Before demolition, we are conducting thorough inspections to ensure each unit is completely empty, verifying no people, pets, or personal belongings of value remain."



"So far, nearly 600 tenants have visited the park office to meet with the relocation team and discuss the assistance that is available to them. We anticipate that by the end of this week, approximately 50 tenants will have accepted the relocation incentive package and vacated their mobile homes since we began the process three weeks ago."



"When combining our incentive with the amount required by the state, tenants who relocate before January 31st may receive up to $16,750 for abandoning a mobile home or up to $20,000 for relocating it, depending on its size. We have also been collaborating closely with the city to explore additional support options. Tenants are encouraged to contact city officials directly to help identify and access supplementary benefits and assistance programs."



"We remain committed to supporting our tenants through this transition."