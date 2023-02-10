1 man arrested, 2nd sought in killing of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, Luz Hernandez, found in shallow grave
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- One man is under arrest and a second is wanted in the killing of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher whose body was found earlier this week in a shallow grave.
The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was discovered Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing.
The Hudson County prosecutor's office says 36-year-old Cesar Santana was taken into custody Thursday in Miami, and investigators are still trying to track down 26-year-old Leiner Miranda Lopez.
Both men face one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, prosecutors say.
Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after the autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.
Police found the 33-year-old buried in a shallow grave Thursday near Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. That's a deserted industrial area.
Investigators say Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher, did not show up to work at her school Monday. A welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime took place.
Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away.
Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created.
Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only two years old.
