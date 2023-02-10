1 man arrested, 2nd sought in killing of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, Luz Hernandez, found in shallow grave

1 man arrested, 1 at large in N.J. kindergarten teacher's killing 1 man arrested, 1 at large in N.J. kindergarten teacher's killing 01:47

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- One man is under arrest and a second is wanted in the killing of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher whose body was found earlier this week in a shallow grave.

The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was discovered Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing.

(L) Cesar Santana, 36, was taken into custody Thursday in Miami, and investigators are still trying to track down (R) Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26. Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says 36-year-old Cesar Santana was taken into custody Thursday in Miami, and investigators are still trying to track down 26-year-old Leiner Miranda Lopez.

Both men face one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, prosecutors say.

Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after the autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.

Police found the 33-year-old buried in a shallow grave Thursday near Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. That's a deserted industrial area.

Investigators say Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher, did not show up to work at her school Monday. A welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime took place.

Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away.

PRESS RELEASE: Death of Jersey City Woman Ruled a Homicide

Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created.

Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only two years old.