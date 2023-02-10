Watch CBS News
Local News

1 man arrested, 2nd sought in killing of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, Luz Hernandez, found in shallow grave

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

1 man arrested, 1 at large in N.J. kindergarten teacher's killing
1 man arrested, 1 at large in N.J. kindergarten teacher's killing 01:47

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- One man is under arrest and a second is wanted in the killing of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher whose body was found earlier this week in a shallow grave.

The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was discovered Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing. 

nj-teacher-homicide.gif
(L) Cesar Santana, 36, was taken into custody Thursday in Miami, and investigators are still trying to track down (R) Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26. Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says 36-year-old Cesar Santana was taken into custody Thursday in Miami, and investigators are still trying to track down 26-year-old Leiner Miranda Lopez.

Both men face one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, prosecutors say.

CBS News New York Live

Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after the autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck. 

Police found the 33-year-old buried in a shallow grave Thursday near Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. That's a deserted industrial area.   

Investigators say Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher, did not show up to work at her school Monday. A welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime took place. 

Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away. 

Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created. 

Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only two years old. 

Zinnia Maldonado
Moldonado-2022.jpg

Zinnia Maldonado is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 5:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.