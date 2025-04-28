Surveillance video shows alleged gunman pacing with rifle before deadly shooting at SW Miami-Dade car dealership

New surveillance video revealed the dramatic moments leading up to a deadly shooting last week at a used car dealership in Southwest Miami-Dade, where authorities say a man fatally shot his half-brother.

The video, obtained by CBS News Miami, allegedly shows 49-year-old Roberto Leyva wearing a black ski mask, pacing behind parked cars at Priced Right Motors before raising a long gun. Witnesses described a terrifying scene just after 1 p.m. on April 24 as gunfire erupted at the dealership near Bird Road and 73rd Avenue.

"I heard Eduardo over there screaming, 'Not like this, not like this,'" one witness recalled. "An officer walked up, pulled her gun, and started yelling at the guy, 'Put the gun down.' We all got out of the way — and then all the shooting started."

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said Leyva shot and killed his half-brother, Eduardo Juan Rivero Jr., the president of Priced Right Motors. Another man, 35-year-old Armando Yaro Alaya, was also shot during the chaos. Investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire when deputies arrived, although it remains unclear whose bullet struck Leyva.

Both Leyva and Yaro were taken to HCA Kendall Hospital. As of Monday evening, hospital officials confirmed Leyva is still being treated. His condition and whether Yaro remains hospitalized have not been updated.

Leyva has not been charged yet, as he remains hospitalized, authorities said.

Neighboring business owners described Leyva as a familiar, friendly face in the community.

"Typical, you know, neighborhood friendly guy. He would come over, hang out with all of us, eat at the lunch truck," one resident said. "It was just a bad family dispute."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the case.