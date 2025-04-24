At least 3 hurt in shooting near Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade

An investigation is underway after multiple people were shot in an industrial complex near Tropical Park.

The shooting suspect is dead, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The shooting took place in the area of SW 72 Avenue and SW 45 Street early Thursday afternoon, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

At least three people were hurt, one of which was reportedly shot in the shoulder, according to sources who said they were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The shooting reportedly happened at Priced Right Motors, a used car dealership.

Chopper4 spotted a special response team on the scene, clearing buildings in the complex and escorting those inside to safety. SWAT members were also searching cars in the parking lot.

A man who lives in the area said he was surprised to hear there was a shooting because nothing like that ever happens there.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.