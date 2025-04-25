Video shows children running for cover during shooting at Priced Right Motors near South Miami

Surveillance video from a nearby building shows children running for cover after gunfire erupted Thursday at a used car dealership in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said a family dispute led to the shooting.

Authorities identified the alleged shooter as Roberto Leyva, 49, who they say shot his half-brother, 34-year-old Eduardo Juan Rivero Jr., and 35-year-old Armando Yadro Alea at Priced Right Motors Inc., in the 7300 block of SW 45th Street, near South Miami.

Leyva was wounded in a shootout with deputies.

All three were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where Rivero, who was president of the dealership, died. Leyva was listed in critical condition and Alea was stable.

Video shows children running for cover at the sound of gunfire

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Surveillance video showed parents dropping their children off for cheer practice near the dealership when the gunfire erupted.

Employees at "It's All About The Wow" said the kids were banging on their door for help. Within seconds of bringing the kids in, the gunfire started again.

"They came running in here as I walked out and then we went in through this door and then we went upstairs and I had them hide on this side of the building," Donna Carreido, who works at It's All About The Wow, said.

She said at that moment her "mom-mode" kicked in.

"The little girl was in a panic because she didn't know what was happening with her dad, but the two older ones were pretty calm. They were pretty good about staying back there, I even told them to practice their cheers to get their mind off of things," she explained.

Carreido said sheriff's deputies used their business to shelter others in the area until the scene was clear. She said the kids looked out the window for their dad, who had dropped them off. He was safe.

Dax Gonzalez, who works in the complex, said the gunfire felt endless.

"About 15 to 20 minutes, it felt longer," he said. "I couldn't come out of the office, everything was shut down."

Gonzalez pondered on the unpredictability of daily life.

"Someone lost their life. A mother now is grieving a lost son and the other one will likely end up in jail," he said.