Deadly shooting at Miami-Dade car dealership stems from ongoing family feud, MDSO sheriff says

The shooting at a used car dealership in Southwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead and two others hospitalized stemmed from a long-running family dispute, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz confirmed during a Thursday evening press conference.

The violence broke out around 1 p.m. at Priced Right Motors Inc., located in the 7300 block of SW 45th Street.

Cordero-Stutz said the incident began with a confrontation involving the alleged gunman, later identified by family members as the half-brother of one of the victims and ended in an exchange of gunfire with responding deputies.

One dead, two hospitalized

"Earlier today, I advised that three individuals had been transported to the hospital," Cordero-Stutz said. "The first victim, who has been identified as the half-brother of the subject, has unfortunately passed away. The second victim is gratefully in stable condition. The subject, the shooter in this case, is in critical condition."

Family members told CBS News Miami that the person who died is Eduardo Rivero, 38, the president of the dealership.

Rivero died at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital after being transported from the scene.

All three individuals involved in the shooting, Rivero, a second unidentified victim and the shooter were taken to the same hospital. The sheriff said no additional identifications were being released at this time.

Deputies involved in shooting

Cordero-Stutz confirmed that deputies engaged in a gunfire exchange with the suspect, prompting an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"This unfortunate situation is domestic-related and not a random act of violence," she said. "We are very grateful there were not more victims and that our deputies were not injured."

Authorities recovered a long rifle-style weapon and a pistol from the scene, the sheriff said.

Sheriff praises rapid law enforcement response

Asked about the law enforcement response, Cordero-Stutz expressed gratitude.

"I'm very grateful to the response time, not only my deputies and how they reacted on this very horrific scene, but also the support of fellow law enforcement agencies that came," she said.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, which the sheriff described as the result of "a family argument that had been ongoing for many years."