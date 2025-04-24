Watch CBS News
President of Priced Right Motors killed in shooting at used car dealership, family says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
The family of the president of Priced Right Motors Inc. confirmed to CBS News Miami that their family member had been killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the used car dealership in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Eduardo Rivero, 38, died at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he was taken for treatment, according to his family.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. at the dealership located in the 7300 block of SW 45th Street.

Rivera and two others, including the alleged gunman, were transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Shooter was half-brother of victim, family says

A relative told CBS News reporter Nikiya Carrero that the shooter was Rivero's half-brother and the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed the fatality or released the identities of those involved.

"One of the victims is related to the shooter," said Nicole Garcia, who identified herself as a relative of one of the victims.

Video from the hospital showed a heavy emergency response, with multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulances escorted by deputies.

Hospital officials told reporters that all three individuals transported from the scene remained in critical condition as of the last update.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

