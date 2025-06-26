Strong storms with heavy rainfall, gusty winds threaten Miami-Dade, Broward

The NEXT Weather Team has issued NEXT Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to the potential for storms with heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

On Thursday, the first round of rain arrives in the morning with scattered showers and storms, but they will not be severe. A second round arrives around noon and will last through the afternoon. A few of the storms may produce strong to marginally severe wind gusts, lightning and hail, according to NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

On Friday, the most active period for storm activity will be in the afternoon, with a few producing strong to marginally severe wind gusts.

The storm activity stems from an upper level low centered across the Florida peninsula which allows a much more unsettled pattern, according to NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera. While the low will remain well north of South Florida, a moist southeast flow will continue to pull in deep moisture.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of South Florida under a "marginal" (Level 1) risk for strong storms. The concern is that the storms may also contain damaging wind, and the slow-moving rainfall increases the chance for isolated street flooding.

Marginal risk for severe weather. NEXT Weather

South Florida will remain unsettled Friday through the weekend, and even into early next week, due to another upper-level low will approach the state late in the weekend into early next week which will provide additional support for showers and storms. All of this will result in above normal rain chances each day.

Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 80s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.