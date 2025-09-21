Stormy start to Sunday in South Florida, humidity and heat creating near triple-digit feels-like temperatures

Sunday starts stormy in South Florida, humidity and heat creates near triple-digit feels-like temps

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a stormy morning for South Florida on the final day of summer.

Storms will pop up across both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties on Sunday morning and early afternoon. By late afternoon, the storms clear out.

The humidity and the increasing heat will create near triple-digit feels-like temperatures across the metroplex.

Feels-like temperatures will reach near the triple digits across South Florida on Sunday. CBS News Miami

The rain chances this week increase, especially on Tuesday, as a dry pocket of air that was over Central Florida moves north, allowing tropical moisture to flow back over the region.

The Fall Equinox is on Monday afternoon. It is when the sun is directly over the equator, creating equal parts of sunlight in both hemispheres. In South Florida, it will still feel like summer for several months. But we will lose a minute of sunlight each night at sunset.