Special elections set for U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz's seat in Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Secretary of State Cord Byrd on Monday set special election dates to replace U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, a Florida Republican tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as national security advisory.

A special primary election for Congressional District 6 will take place on Jan. 28 and a special general election will be held on April 1. The qualifying period for the race will run from Dec. 6 at 8 a.m. through noon on Dec. 7.

State lawmakers face a Tuesday deadline — a day after Byrd formally announced the election dates — to resign to run for the seat, which is made up of all or parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. The resignations do not have to take effect immediately.

Trump has endorsed state Sen. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican, to succeed Waltz, who submitted his resignation from Congress on Monday.

Fine, a former state House member elected to the Senate on Nov. 5, indicated on social media he was considering a run for the post.

Waltz was elected in 2018, succeeding now-Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Northeast Florida congressional district.

Other potential candidates for the congressional race include Ernest Audino, Waltz' district director; former Marion County School Board member Don Browning; and former Flagler County commissioner Joe Mullins. Jacksonville City Councilor Rory Diamond and former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini have also expressed interest.