Special elections set for U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz's seat

TALLAHASSEE - State lawmakers will have to decide by early next week if they want to run for a Northwest Florida congressional seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration on Friday set special election dates to fill the open slot.

The special primary election for Congressional District 1 will take place on Jan. 28 and a special general election will occur on April 1, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced Friday.

The qualifying period for the race will run from Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. through noon on Dec. 6.

Elected officials who want to run for the seat face a deadline Monday to submit notices of resignation, but the resignations do not have to take effect immediately.

"At Gov. Ron DeSantis' direction, this special election is being conducted as quickly as possible," Byrd said in a press release Friday. "We are committed to ensuring this election is held as soon as we are allowed to hold it by state law."

The congressional district is made up of all or parts of Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties.

Candidates who have already announced they intend to seek the post include state Reps. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, and Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, as well as former assistant state attorney Keith Gross. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has indicated he's considering a run.

On Friday, former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino said he is entering the race

Gaetz resigned from the district on Nov. 13, the day he was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz withdrew his nomination for the post on Thursday. Potential voters have until Dec. 30 to registered to vote in the special primary election and until March 3 to vote in the special general election.