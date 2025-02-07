Warm for South Florida's Super Bowl weekend, a few showers possible

MIAMI - South Florida's warming trend will continue over the next few days with highs staying above 80 degrees. Inland areas have a chance to cool down at night with some areas seeing lows in the lower 60s while near the coast remains above 70 degrees. By the afternoon the ocean breeze will warm the entire metro areas and the Keys up above 80.

Mainly dry weather is expected Friday before enough moisture moves in with the breeze at night. A stray shower is possible early Saturday before moving into the interior in the afternoon.

Super Bowl Sunday weather

Super Bowl Sunday will start dry with an isolated shower possible later in the morning. Showers may linger a bit longer Sunday afternoon before moving inland by the evening. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

There's a chance for a few isolated showers over the weekend. NEXT Weather

The weather remains active across the country with storms tracking well north of Florida. This keeps cold fronts out of our forecast which will keep temperatures in the 80s over the next seven days.

The breeze remains light which will lead to favorable beach and boat conditions throughout the weekend.

Even though there is rain in the forecast there is likely not enough to help the drought situation across the state. The most recent drought monitor shows the moderate drought area expanding slightly with much of the state remaining abnormally dry.