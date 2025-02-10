Watch CBS News
South Florida's warm stretch continues, isolated showers possible

MIAMI - It was a mild start to Monday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Patchy dense fog developed across some of the inland areas due to calm or light winds. 

It will be a warm day with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. The chance of rain is low but a stray shower will be possible.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters due to light winds.

Warmer than average work week

The warm stretch of weather continues throughout the week with only isolated showers possible every day. Temperatures will be above normal for this time of year as we feel more like spring than winter.  

Here is what to expect this week.  NEXT Weather

South Florida residents will wake to the low 70s and highs rise to the low 80s through Valentine's Day on Friday. The weekend will be a bit warmer as highs soar to the mid 80s on Sunday with spotty showers.

Cooler air is on the way as a cold front is set to move in late weekend and this will lead to a dip in temperatures and lower humidity by Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

