Warm and dry across South Florida with seasonable highs

Thursday got off to a comfortable start with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across South Florida. It will be warm and mainly dry in the afternoon as highs climb to the low 80s.

The breeze will build out of the east, gusts could reach 15 to 20 miles per hour.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

Friday morning will be mild with temperatures in the low 70s. Highs will remain close to seasonal, in the low 80s, with plenty of sunshine. It will be windy at times with gusts up to 25 to 30 miles per hour.

The NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring weather conditions for the potential of high fire danger due to the stronger winds and low humidity. Much of Broward and parts of Miami-Dade are still dealing with severe drought.

Sunny and warm weekend. NEXT Weather

Although rain is needed, it will stay mainly dry through the weekend. Lows will stay in the low 70s. Highs will rise to the low to mid 80s.

Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny and mostly dry as the chance of rain stays low. We'll enjoy a pleasant breeze but it will not be as blustery.

Early to middle of next week the chance of rain is 10% with the potential for only isolated showers. It will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s.