Scattered showers, storms across South Florida late morning into the afternoon

Grab an umbrella before you head out the door because scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Tuesday.

The NEXT Weather team tracked a few showers across the area in the early morning hours, and additional rain is on the way, especially for the late morning through early afternoon.

Keep an umbrella handy. NEXT Weather

The combination of rain and clouds should help to keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s across the area, but "feels like" temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 90s.

The chance of rain trends even higher for Wednesday and Thursday as showers will grow more widespread throughout the afternoon hours on both days. While isolated storms with heavy downpours, lightning and strong wind can't be ruled out, the overall severe weather threat is low.

Another round of Saharan dust will arrive late week. NEXT Weather

Saharan dust, which hung over South Florida late last week into the weekend, has cleared out, but another round is set to arrive late Thursday into Friday. This next batch of dust is expected to linger throughout the upcoming weekend and will help to reduce the chance of rain to 20% for Sunday - Father's Day.

Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 80s through the next seven days.