Sunny South Florida for Valentine's Day plans

MIAMI - Mother Nature is feeling the love for Valentine's Day and is giving all of South Florida a warm hug.

Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid-80s on Friday as we track just a stray 10% chance of rain chance for the afternoon and evening. You should be good to go for any outdoor Valentine's Day plans. If you're spending the day out at the beach, don't forget your sunscreen as we're monitoring a very high UV index rating.

Temperatures around dinner time will start in the upper 70s and lower to the mid-70s for the early nighttime hours.

Boaters also have ideal conditions out on the water with no alerts for the Atlantic and Keys waters along with a light to moderate chop.

Here's what to expect for the weekend and the week ahead. NEXT Weather

Expect a warm and breezy weekend with highs in the lower to mid-80s both afternoons and wind from the south and southeast anywhere from 15 to 20 mph. While a stray shower can't be ruled out both days, most remain dry.

Cooler air is around the corner and arrives just in time for Presidents Day as a cold front moves through early Monday morning. This will help lower humidity and drop morning lows down to the upper 60s and afternoon highs to the upper 70s for the beginning of next week.