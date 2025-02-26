Mostly sunny South Florida with comfortable afternoon highs

It was a cooler start on Wednesday across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s with a few upper 50s inland.

Highs will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Although the chance of rain is low, a few isolated showers will be possible.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches today. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Here's what to expect as we head into the weekend. NEXT Weather

Next South Florida cold front arrives late week

Thursday morning will not be as chilly, as we'll wake to temperatures in the upper 60s. It will be warmer with highs in the low 80s with the potential for spotty showers.

Our next cold front will move in late Thursday and it will be a bit cooler and less humid on Friday. Lows will fall to the low 60s on Friday morning and highs will rise to the upper 70s .

This weekend's lows will remain cool, in the low to mid 60s, and highs will stay seasonable in the upper 70s with only a 10% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.