Humid and warm across South Florida, slim chance of rain

MIAMI - It was a mild start to Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the low 70s and upper 60s and patchy fog in some inland areas that reduced visibility.

The afternoon will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Although the chance of rain is low, stray showers can't be ruled out due to an onshore breeze.

As Severe Weather Awareness Week continues, the National Weather Service on Tuesday is focusing on rip currents and marine hazards. There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and there are no advisories or alerts for boaters due to light winds.

Above normal highs for the rest of the week. NEXT Weather

We'll enjoy mainly dry conditions the rest of the week courtesy of high pressure.

Our dry stretch continues. The last measurable rainfall in Miami and Fort Lauderdale was on Jan. 23. The chance of rain over the next few days will be around 10% or less, with only isolated showers possible due to the east breeze. Temperatures will remain above normal with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s through Super Bowl weekend.