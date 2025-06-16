South Florida in for a hot and humid week, with "feels like" temps in the mid to upper 90s

South Florida is in for another hot and humid week with a low chance of rain.

Monday got off to a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A few stray showers moved across the area.

The chance of rain is low for the day, only about 10%, and any showers that develop will likely occur in the morning along the coast and then push inland and to the west by the afternoon.

Highs will soar to around 90 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

Low chances of rain for the week. NEXT Weather

High pressure remains in control and the chance of rain stays low at only 10% for Tuesday. Isolated showers will be possible in the morning and then the wet weather will be steered to our west with the onshore breeze. Highs will stay seasonably hot, around 90 degrees, in the afternoon.

Mid to late week the chance of rain rises only slightly with the potential for spotty showers. Highs will climb to 90 degrees. Some Saharan dust may return to South Florida later in the week.

The tropics remain quiet for now and tropical systems are not expected over the next 7 days.