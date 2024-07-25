South Florida under heat advisory, "feels like" temps up to 105 degrees

MIAMI - Another hot and breezy day is ahead Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 7 p.m. for Miami-Dade and Broward due to "feels like" temperatures forecast to reach 102 to 105 degrees.

It was a warm start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s and it felt like the mid to upper 90s. A few stray showers moved in on the morning breeze but storms in the afternoon will be steered inland and to the West Coast due to the onshore flow.

Stay cool and hydrated NEXT Weather

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to the rough surf.

Thursday is the final day of Florida's lobster mini-season which ends at 11:59 p.m. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic and Keys waters. There is a moderated chop with seas running 2 to 4 feet.

Friday will be sizzling once again with highs in the low 90s and a heat advisory will likely be issued. It will feel like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity. Spotty storms will be possible but the chance of rain remains low.

This weekend we return to a more seasonal pattern of scattered showers and some storms.

Saturday highs climb to the low 90s with passing storms. The chance of rain will be higher on Sunday into Monday as deeper tropical moisture moves in. A plume of Saharan dust will move in as well, and will lead to hazy skies at times late this weekend and early next week.