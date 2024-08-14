South Florida under 9th-consecutive heat advisory with feels-like temperatures in triple-digits

MIAMI — Another heat advisory has been issued Wednesday for Broward and Miami-Dade Counties until 6 p.m. due to feels-like temperatures up to 109 degrees.

A heat advisory has also been issued for the Florida Keys until 7 p.m. due to feels-like temperatures forecast to reach up to 112 degrees with near-record heat in the afternoon as highs climb to the low 90s.

The CBS News Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 93 degrees in Miami, just shy of the record 95 degrees set back in 1909. The forecast high for Key West is 92 degrees, nearing the record 94 degrees set back in 1885. Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale will probably not tie or break a record since the forecast high is 93 degrees and the old record is 97 degrees, which was set back in 1982.

A few showers have moved in across parts of South Florida Wednesday morning. The chance of rain is increasing for Wednesday as Saharan dust begins to dissipate, allowing more moisture to move in. Also, expect scattered storms to develop late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

On Thursday, the chance of rain is even higher as the atmosphere will be moist and unstable south of a frontal boundary as more widespread storms are expected with the potential for some heavy downpours. Thursday will be toasty again with highs in the low 90s but the rain should help to bring a little relief.

For the weekend, the chance of rain will go down as drier air moves in as Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with highs near normal in the low 90s with possible spotty storms. CBS News Miami

On Friday, South Florida will remain unsettled with the potential for more storms. The highs stay in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple-digits.

