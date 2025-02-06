South Florida teachers' unions easing fears about immigration raids at public schools

MIAMI - South Florida's teachers' unions are working to quell fears of immigration raids at public schools, assuring students and parents that federal agents will not be allowed inside without a warrant signed by a judge.

Despite anxieties fueled by recent federal policy changes allowing agents to enter schools and churches, union leaders said no raids have occurred and they are committed to protecting students' safety and access to education.

Union assurances

"We sense the fear is palpable, we know it is out there, but no raids have occurred at any of our schools," said Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade (UTD) union.

She and Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union (BTU), addressed the concerns Thursday, emphasizing that schools remain safe havens for students.

Limited access

The unions stressed that while they will not obstruct law enforcement, they will ensure strict adherence to legal procedures.

"We're not going to break the law, but we don't agree with it," said Fusco. "We know that our students have to come to school and be safe."

Hernandez-Mats explained that anyone entering a school campus must have a warrant signed by a judge and that school attorneys will review any such warrants. The final decision on access rests with the superintendent.

Parental concerns

Parents expressed a mix of fear and support for the unions' stance.

"Even if they do have a warrant, they should not be allowed in the school," said Elizabeth Diaz, a parent at Homestead Senior High School.

Erin Montoya, also a parent at Homestead, added, "I don't think it's fair, especially kids whose parents are immigrants."

Increased anxiety

Union leaders acknowledged that increased reports of immigration detentions have heightened anxieties among students and families.

Hernandez-Mats cited the recent detention of a teacher at a local school, who now faces likely deportation.

"There was a teacher at one of our schools who went to a hearing and he was detained and will probably be deported," she said.

Attendance impact

While the Miami-Dade School Board reports no significant changes in attendance since the Trump administration's policy shift on January 20th, the unions have observed some localized increases in absences.

"There's pockets of communities that we're seeing more absentees than others," said Hernandez-Mats, suggesting that agricultural communities may be particularly affected.

She did not provide specific data.