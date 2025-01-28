South Florida school districts vow to protect student privacy amid deportation fears

FORT LAUDERDALE - With 969 arrests made nationwide since the federal crackdown on undocumented immigrants began, the ripple effects are being felt in South Florida schools.

Some students worry about returning home to find their parents gone, prompting school districts to issue guidance on how to address the growing fears.



Anxiety, fear being felt

"They are worried they are gonna come home and won't have their parents," said Leyanna Head, 14, a student at Sunrise Middle School in Fort Lauderdale. Speaking with her mother's permission, she described how classmates with undocumented parents are grappling with anxiety.

"They would rather be deported with their family than without them," she said.

The emotional toll on students was a key topic at a Broward School Board workshop Tuesday, where officials emphasized the importance of support systems.

"It's causing angst in our community and schools," said Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn. He assured families that the district has partnerships in place to support students, including those who may enter the foster care system if a parent is deported.



In Broward County

Broward County school officials are reinforcing the protection of student privacy amid heightened immigration enforcement.

In a memo sent to principals, Deputy Superintendent Angela Fulton reminded them that student records are private under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

"Unless there is a court order, we do not release records," she said.

The district advised school leaders to seek legal guidance before responding to any inquiries from immigration officials, stressing the need for a "welcoming and supportive environment for all students."

Superintendent Hepburn acknowledged the challenges ahead but reaffirmed the district's commitment to safeguarding its students.



In Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is also taking steps to address the anxiety stemming from the recent raids. Dr. Steve Gallon, a school board member, said the district has a history of navigating similar challenges and is prepared to prioritize children's needs.

"We've been down this road before, and we will put children first," Gallon said. "There is a safety net of support for any student who may have to deal with a parent or guardian being deported."

Assistant Superintendent Jaquelyn Diaz emphasized the district's dedication to creating a safe and consistent learning environment. In a memo to staff, Diaz reminded them of FERPA protections and advised that no student information should be released without authorization.

"We are closely monitoring developments and their implications for our schools," Diaz wrote, urging staff to notify district leadership of any cases involving immigration enforcement.

Despite the tense climate, Gallon noted that attendance has not been significantly impacted so far.



The priorities

Both Broward and Miami-Dade school districts are prioritizing the well-being of students as immigration enforcement intensifies.

Federal officials, including the U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan, have stated that immigration agents are not targeting schools or churches. Still, the reassurance has done little to alleviate fears among immigrant families in South Florida.

School officials have stressed their commitment to privacy, support systems and maintaining safe learning environments, recognizing the uncertainty many families face.

"We know we have a high percentage of students from around the world," Gallon said, underscoring the diversity of the district's population.

As federal immigration policies evolve, both districts are vowing to remain vigilant and provide guidance to protect their students and families.