South Florida simmers under summer sun, spotty afternoon storms possible

MIAMI - Another heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward for Thursday, from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., due to heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

The National Weather Service recommends residents in South Florida drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and check on relatives and neighbors.

A few showers moved in during the morning on the ocean breeze. Highs will soar to the low 90s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The heating of the day and the sea breeze will allow for spotty storms to develop in the afternoon. Some storms may produce heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and the UV index is extreme. No alerts or advisories have been issued for boaters navigating the Atlantic or Keys waters.

Chance for rain increases into weekend NEXT Weather

The chance of rain increases a bit on Friday with scattered storms expected. The National Weather Service says more heat advisories are likely since "heat indices could rise to near or in excess of advisory thresholds each day the rest of the week and this weekend."

Highs will stay near normal in the low 90s through the weekend. The chance of storms will continue to increase due to an upper level low pressure system which will move in late weekend and pull in plenty of deep tropical moisture. The wettest days will likely be Sunday and Monday with more storms around and the potential for heavy downpours.