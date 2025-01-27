Watch CBS News
What if ICE shows up at school? Broward issues guidance

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn sent a memo to county public school principals Monday, providing guidance on handling potential immigration-related issues at schools.

The memo follows recent changes to federal immigration policies and comes ahead of a special legislative session on immigration, convened by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Tallahassee this week.

The memo advised school principals on how to respond if federal immigration agents, such as those from ICE, were to appear at a school.

Hepburn emphasized the importance of adhering to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), reminding school leaders that no student information should be released without proper authorization.

School leaders were instructed to seek guidance from the district's General Counsel's Office before taking any action in immigration-related situations.

Hepburn acknowledged the anxiety and uncertainty immigration issues can create for students, families, and staff, urging schools to continue fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for all.

This communication comes as immigration enforcement and policy changes remain highly debated issues at the state and national levels.

The district reassured principals that it is closely monitoring developments and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

