Palm Beach commission approves "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard"

A busy stretch of South Florida roadway will soon be called "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

On Tuesday, county commissioners voted unanimously to rename a 4-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard that runs from Palm Beach International Airport to the president's home at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

Legislation passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year directs the Florida Department of Transportation to erect a sign along the stretch of Southern Boulevard honoring Trump.

The legislation also calls for another section of the road be renamed "PBSO Motorman Highway," in honor of three motorcycle deputies with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office who were killed in a crash last year.

In a separate vote, commission also approved the honorary designation.

The new signs should be installed by September. The names are ceremonial, meaning postal addresses and emergency-response systems will continue to use Southern Boulevard.