This avenue in Hialeah is named after Donald Trump

HIALEAH - A road officially has been named after President-elect Donald Trump following passage by the Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday.

Palm Avenue in Hialeah is now called President Donald J. Trump Avenue, which is near Hialeah Park Casino.

Last year, the Hialeah City Council unanimously passed a proposal to rename the 4-mile stretch after the former president. The road goes from Okeechobee Road to the south and Amelia Earhart Park to the north, entirely within Hialeah's city limits.

Mayor Esteban Bovo presented a sign to Trump during his rally at Henry Milander Park in November 2023.

The blue signs were installed before the county vote, which passed the city's request 9-1.

County commissioner Kevin Cabrera sponsored the initiative with Commissioners JC Bermudez, Rene Garcia ad Robert Gonzalez co-sponsors.

"I want to thank the commissioners that supported this item, as well as the City Council of Hialeah who had endorsed this effort from the moment President Trump visited Hialeah," Bovo said. "We appreciate the collaborated effort with the county, and look forward to the President's visit for the official unveiling."

Cabrera said: "President Trump exemplifies true public service. Renaming Palm Avenue forever immortalizes his legacy. Future generations traveling this road will be reminded of his fight for the principles of freedom, prosperity and opportunity."

During the 2024 election, Trump earned 75% of the vote in Hialeah, and achieved a historic victory in Miami-Dade County, winning by 12 points. A Republican won for the first time since 1988.

Hialeah is home to the second-largest Hispanic population in the United States, boasting the highest concentration of Cuban and Cuban-American residents.

A throng of Trump supporters line up to attend President Trump's rally in Hialeah. CBS News Miami

Some other roads in the U.S. are named after him: Trump Drive in Kalispell, Montana, and President Donald J. Trump Highway, a section of U.S. Route 287 in Oklahoma.

The Donald J. Trump Justice Complex is near Reno in Lyon County, Nevada.

In April, Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania introduced legislation to honor him by renaming Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Several of Trump's properties bear his name, including Trump International Beach Resort in Suny Isles Beach and Trump National Doral, as well as products he endorses.