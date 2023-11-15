Hialeah to rename road in honor of former President Trump

MIAMI - Part of Palm Avenue in Hialeah will now be designated "President Donald J. Trump Avenue."

On Tuesday, the Hialeah city council unanimously passed a proposal to rename the historic road after the former president. Just last week, Mayor Esteban Bovo presented a sign to the former president during his rally at Henry Milander Park .

The renaming has drawn criticism from some residents

"I believe that Donald Trump has no historical connection with the city of Hialeah. I have trump voters who don't believe this is right, they say it's tacky, it is a political stunt," said a woman at the meeting.

Others disagreed.

"(He's) the only president in my lifetime who has unapologetically stood and put America first. Not just America but the Cuban American community and the values we hold dear to us," said a man who addressed the council.

While Palm Avenue extends beyond Hialeah, the designation will only apply to the stretch of road within the city's limits.