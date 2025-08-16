South Floridians protest against potential overturning of legalized same sex marriage, gerrymandering

In South Florida this weekend, anti-Trump protesters packed the streets as part of a nationwide group protest called a "National Day of Action."

CBS News Miami shared the stories of protesters who said they're worried about several issues facing the country.

The future of same-sex marriage in the U.S.

John McNeice said he married his husband in 2014 in New York, a year before the U.S. Supreme Court recognized same-sex marriage. Now, a decade later, the Supreme Court has been asked to overturn that ruling.

"It gets me upset because we all have a right to be who we are and live the life we want to live," McNeice said.

That's one of the main reasons he joined protestors in Wilton Manors just off Dixie Highway and Wilton Drive on Saturday, opposing the latest policy changes by the Trump administration.

"The one good thing Donald Trump did, and literally it's nothing, is that he brought this community together," McNeice said.

Some protesters said they've been out here 25 weekends in a row, and they told CBS News Miami there are usually different issues to speak out against each time.

Jennifer Jones said her life would also be impacted if the Supreme Court overturns the legalization of same-sex marriage.

"For my wife and I, it would mean we don't exist anymore," Jones said.

The cross-country gerrymandering battle

Another issue at hand is the attempt by Texas lawmakers to redraw congressional districts, which could flip five seats red. California, Illinois and New York have said they'll do the same. Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez announced this week that a committee will review Florida's congressional map.

Jones said she will oppose redrawing Florida's map. When CBS News Miami asked Jones if California should be trying to redraw its maps, she said it's time for Democrats to push back.

"You know, it's an interesting question," Jones said. "The Democrats have been playing very nice for a long time. And we've been losing, so you know what, maybe it's time for us to fight back and use the same dirty tactics the Republicans are using."

Currently, Florida's congressional map has 20 republicans and 8 democrats. The organization's common cause has said they'd challenge a redrawing of Florida's maps in court.