Democratic nominee Robin Peguero discusses fight over the control of Congress, gerrymandering

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

One-on-one with Robin Peguero

Jim talks with Robin Peguero, a Democratic nominee for the District 27 congressional seat, currently held by Maria Elvira Salazar.  

Right now, four candidates are running for the Democratic nomination. CBS Miami will talk to all four of them in the weeks and months ahead, as well as Salazar. 

Peguero, who is the only Hispanic nominee fluent in Spanish, has a significant advantage in a district that is 70% Hispanic.

Guest: Robin Peguero/(D) Congressional candidate in District 27

More on Gerrymandering

Progressive civic groups have challenged how four congressional districts and seven state House districts in South Florida were drawn by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature, claiming they were racially gerrymandered for Hispanics who are too diverse in Florida to be considered a protected minority.

The groups filed a lawsuit, claiming the districts are unconstitutional and asking a federal court in South Florida to stop them from being used for any elections. Named as defendants were the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

The Florida House and Secretary of State Cord Byrd last week urged a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that seven South Florida state House districts and three congressional districts are unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Attorneys for the House and Byrd disputed allegations that the Legislature violated equal-protection rights in the way it drew districts that would elect Hispanic candidates.

Jim DeFede

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

