Watch CBS News
Local News

"No Kings" protests planned across South Florida, with dozens gathering in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

In South Florida and across the United States, "No Kings" protests are planned to take place on Saturday, aiming at voicing disagreement on President Trump's strong-arm policies.

National leaders from the "No Kings" Coalition are calling it a peaceful day of action in all 50 states and around the world.

CBS News Miami has crews in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, where large crowds began gathering on Saturday morning in opposition to how Mr. Trump has been approaching various issues, such as immigration and the government shutdown.

Protesters rally across South Florida for "No Kings" protests 05:59

CBS News Miami has found that some of the demonstrators who showed up came to give voice to those who feel the most marginalized in the country.

"I'm most worried about people who aren't doing well in this country, people who are being marginalized," said protester Roxanne Featherly. "The hate [and] I guess you can say the bipolarism that we have."

Saturday's demonstrations are the second nationally organized rally after the first events in June, which were designed to push back against a large military parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C. The parade coincided with Flag Day and Mr. Trump's 79th birthday.

The "No Kings" protests followed a series of nationwide rallies organized in April by Hands Off! and the 50501 movement, where opponents of the president and his allies decried what they saw as threats to the country's democratic ideals.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Morgan Rynor and Steve Maugeri contributed to this report.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue