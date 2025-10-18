"No Kings" protests planned across South Florida, with dozens gathering in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

In South Florida and across the United States, "No Kings" protests are planned to take place on Saturday, aiming at voicing disagreement on President Trump's strong-arm policies.

National leaders from the "No Kings" Coalition are calling it a peaceful day of action in all 50 states and around the world.

CBS News Miami has crews in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, where large crowds began gathering on Saturday morning in opposition to how Mr. Trump has been approaching various issues, such as immigration and the government shutdown.

CBS News Miami has found that some of the demonstrators who showed up came to give voice to those who feel the most marginalized in the country.

"I'm most worried about people who aren't doing well in this country, people who are being marginalized," said protester Roxanne Featherly. "The hate [and] I guess you can say the bipolarism that we have."

Saturday's demonstrations are the second nationally organized rally after the first events in June, which were designed to push back against a large military parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C. The parade coincided with Flag Day and Mr. Trump's 79th birthday.

The "No Kings" protests followed a series of nationwide rallies organized in April by Hands Off! and the 50501 movement, where opponents of the president and his allies decried what they saw as threats to the country's democratic ideals.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.