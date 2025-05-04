Storm damage and flooding reported across South Florida as thunderstorms roll through

From Sunday through Monday, South Florida is under a NEXT Weather Alert because of showers and storms moving throughout the region both afternoons.

Numerous severe thunderstorms were reported between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, before the skies began to quiet down for the rest of the night. However, storms are expected to develop again by midday Monday.

Storm impact in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties

In one video obtained by CBS News Miami, rain is shown falling hard on Sunday afternoon on Florida's Turnpike near Kendall and Sunset Drive, while another video shows rain turning a parking lot of a Pompano Beach strip mall into a pond.

Sunday's rain slowed down big events across South Florida, such as the Miami Grand Prix's all-female F1 Academy racing series. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels had to shorten their demonstration at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show as well because of the inclement weather.

The University of Miami had to cancel Sunday's series finale against North Carolina State due to the weather and campus police issued an emergency message to students and staff about seeking shelter during Sunday's severe thunderstorms.

Miami Beach city officials urged its residents to report any flooding in their neighborhoods by calling the MB Control Room at (305) 673-7625 or by sending photos to flooding@miamibeachfl.gov. Additionally, Miami Beach said its residents can park in the municipal parking garages from 2 p.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday and will not be charged with proof of residency.

Across South Florida, some people saw damage from Sunday's storms.

🚧 STREET CLOSURE NOTICE 🚧



📍 SW 74 Street & SW 63 Avenue (Manor Lane) Traffic Circle



Please be advised that a fallen tree is currently blocking the traffic circle at SW 74 Street and SW 63 Avenue (Manor Lane). The road is temporarily closed to all vehicular traffic. pic.twitter.com/7nmy41S9wZ — City of South Miami (@SoMiamiGov) May 4, 2025

